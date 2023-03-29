Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

In Old Town, Pickleball Drama Brewing As Players, Local Parents Feud Over Court Access: A group of neighbors who say the three pickleball courts at Bauler Park were installed without community input want them removed, while other neighbors and players say the courts help build community.

3 Proposals Chosen To Bring More Than 1,000 Apartments To LaSalle Street: The winning proposals are slated to get $188 million in TIF dollars and will bring 1,059 apartment to the financial district, 317 of them affordable.

Crust Fund Pizza’s Chef Is Appearing On ‘Chopped’ — And Throwing A Watch Party To Benefit Local Groups: John Carruthers is going head to head with other pizza experts Tuesday on “Chopped.” His watch party still has tickets available, with proceeds benefitting My Block, My Hood, My City and the Friendship Center.