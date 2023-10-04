Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

‘Filthy’ Dollar Stores Targeted By Fed-Up South Side Alderman: Dollar Tree wants to open a fifth location in Ald Matt O’Shea 19th Ward, but he said he’s sick of the public safety and quality-of-life problems the stores’ “irresponsible operators” create.

‘Little Free Libraries’ On City Property May Soon Require Permits: Bookcases built on city-owned land, including parkways, will need a public way use permit under the new ordinance, which passed through committee Tuesday and is now headed for a full City Council vote.

Bronzeville’s The Forum Uncovers Century-Old, Hand-Painted Scenic Theater Backdrops: The backdrops date to 1897, when the iconic venue on 43rd Street opened. Owner Benard Loyd hopes to restore them to their former glory. “Against all odds, they survived.”

An Indoor Dog Park With A Bar Proposed In North Center: Like when dog owners spell out W-A-L-K, the bar would be called The B-A-R so your dog won’t get overly excited when he hears you say it.

