Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Illinois Masonic’s $645 Million Overhaul Will Include Private Rooms, Upgraded Women’s Health Center: If approved by state officials, the project could break ground this summer and finish by June 2030.

The Copernicus Center Has Collected Over 200 Bulletproof Vests For Ukrainians: The center’s staff wants to make sure Ukrainians get the protective gear they need.

Elementary School Shuttered During 2013 Mass Closings Transformed Into Senior Housing — But The Chalkboards Remain: The former West Pullman Elementary School now provides affordable housing to older Chicagoans. It recently won an award for adapting its space while preserving its original features.