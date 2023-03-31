Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Touhy Park’s Tent City Is Gone, And Restoration Is Underway After Residents Leave For Housing: A tent city that occupied Touhy Park for over two years disbanded this month, with all of its residents being paired with or finding their own housing.

$3.8 Billion Bronzeville Lakefront Megadevelopment Breaks Ground At Former Michael Reese Hospital Site: The sprawling 48-acre megadevelopment will offer mixed-income housing, retail, a welcoming center and a life sciences center. It’s expected to be completed by 2035.

Englewood’s Long-Vacant Leon’s Bar-B-Q Will Soon Become A Dining Destination: The Resident Association of Greater Englewood hopes to open “The Re-Up 1158 Project,” a destination for great eats and gathering, as soon as 2024.