Extremely Local News: Congress Theater redevelopment, Chatham’s ‘Mobile Boardwalk,’ and more!

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

Congress Theater Redevelopment Is Back On, Alderman Says, As Developer Steps In To Overhaul Historic Venue

Baum Revision, the developer that restored the Green Exchange and Margies Candies buildings, is “seriously exploring” reviving the Congress, Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) said.

Chatham’s ‘Mobile Boardwalk’ Will Bring Outdoor Dining, More Summer Events

The Greater Chatham Initiative is building eight mobile seating areas that can be moved around the South Side for events.

Compilation Album From Chicago Artists Will Benefit Out-Of-Work Performers, Staff

“Situation Chicago 2” includes artists like Umphrey’s McGee, Bela Fleck, V.V. Lightbody and Jeff Parker of Tortoise.