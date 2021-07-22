Extremely Local News: Concerts return to Millennium Park

People enjoy a snow-covered Cloud Gate at Millennium Park in downtown Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2014. The primary band of snow had moved through Chicago and was over Lake Michigan into northwest Indiana. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

1. Dill Pickle Food Co-Op Facing Closure Amid Financial Woes And Union Battle, Manager Says

“We are looking at closing our doors in a couple of months the way things are continuing right now,” the store’s general manager said. If so, the city would lose its only food co-op.

2. Concerts Return To Millennium Park With Divas Through The Decades, A Queer-Led Celebration Of Women In Music

LGBTQ+ party Slo ‘Mo will celebrate its 10th anniversary at the first concert in Millennium Park since the pandemic began. A video montage will highlight milestones people were unable to celebrate due to the pandemic.

3. For 40 Years, Soul Veg City Has Served Vegan Soul Food In Chatham. The Legacy Continues In Revamped Restaurant

The vegan soul food restaurant and second-generation family business reopened its doors in June after rebranding and remodeling.