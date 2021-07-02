Extremely Local News: City Lit is open again, West Humboldt Park boom & more

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

After Uptown Advisory Panel Flip Flops On Weiss Hospital Parking Lot Development, Alderman Says He’ll Support It

Ald. James Cappleman’s zoning advisory board initially voted down the development. But the board changed its vote, and Cappleman has now said he supports the project.

City Lit Is Open Again, With New Owner Pledging To Keep Logan Square Bookstore A Community Hub

Right around the same time the shop closed, longtime librarian Stephanie Kitchen was quietly working behind the scenes to reopen the beloved bookstore and keep the community hub alive.

West Humboldt Park Boom Continues As Amazon Moves To Open Large Distribution Facility In West Side Neighborhood

Amazon’s facility is one of three large projects planned for the long-neglected West Side neighborhood.