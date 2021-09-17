Extremely Local News: Christkindlmarket makes its return after a year off due to COVID

Visitors shop at Christkindlmarket Chicago on December 4, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. Christkindlmarket Chicago is a German-themed outdoor market open during the Christmas shopping season in Daley Plaza in the Chicago Loop. Vendors sell gifts, crafts, ornaments and traditional German food at the market. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

A Food Truck Park Could Be Coming To City-Owned Lot Near Old Megamall Under a community-driven proposal, one Logan Square lot would become a public park with a water feature and another would be designated for paleta and empanada carts and food trucks.

At Halfway Point, The Top Vienna Beef Hot Dog Stand Challenge Contestant Has Been To 278 Stands In 4 Weeks An elite group of five contestants are racing to visit 367 Vienna Beef hot dog stands before the challenge ends in four weeks. The owner of Byron’s in Uptown said the contest has helped boost business.

Christkindlmarket Returns This Winter After Year Off Because Of COVID-19 The 25th annual holiday market will be staged Nov. 19-Dec. 24 at Daley Plaza and Nov. 19-Dec. 31 outside Wrigley Field.