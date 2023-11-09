Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

Christkindlmarket Opens Nov. 17 With First Beer Stein, 3 Souvenir Mugs: The annual holiday market is offering different mugs at its Chicago, Wrigleyville and Aurora locations.

Duk’s Red Hots To Close After 70 Years, But Another Hot Dog Spot Will Take Its Place: After nearly 70 years in business, the hot dog stand is getting a makeover and a new name, but it will still serve Chicago street food.

Soul Food Lounge Expands To South Side With New Beverly Location: The second outpost of chef Quentin Love’s restaurant features a different menu than the original in North Lawndale, but it has the same “soul food fusion” flavors.

Englewood Organizer Needs Help Feeding 1,000 Neighbors, Migrant Families On Thanksgiving: Deonte Tanner, founder of Servants For Hope, hopes to raise $10,000 to buy groceries for a free holiday giveaway and community dinner.