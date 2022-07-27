Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

Wicker Park’s The Point Must Stay Closed Until August — But Report Shows Bar Had Little To Do With Shootings That Forced Its Closure: The Point has been shut down for six months following two shootings nearby — which the bar couldn’t do anything about, its owner said. “This is nothing more than scapegoating.”

Mexican Vegetarian Restaurant Quesadilla La Reina Del Sur Opens In Pilsen As New Bucktown Location Is Delayed: Owners hope to reopen their Bucktown restaurant in a renovated storefront next to its original location as soon as the city completes inspections.

Mourning The Choco Taco? The Treat Lives On At Logan Square’s Lonesome Rose (And It’s An Upgrade From The Original): Lonesome Rose serves its own version of a Choco Taco with house-made horchata ice cream and a peanut-pretzel crumble.

