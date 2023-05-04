Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

Haters Gonna Hate: Taylor Swift Songs Banned By DJs At Chinatown Cocktail Bar

While Swifties might skip Best Bar over the ban, customers can expect a variety of house music and timeless craft cocktails made by a master mixologist.

In Quest To Shore Up Lifeguards, Park District Brings Back $600 Bonus, ‘Boatload’ Of Perks For Applicants

Last year, many pools stayed closed throughout the summer due to a lifeguard shortage. The Park District hopes raises and other perks will bring in more applicants this summer.

Avondale Fieldhouse To Become Temporary Shelter For Asylum Seekers As City Scrambles To House New Migrants

Spring programs at the Brands Park fieldhouse are being moved to other Park District facilities to make way for the shelter, officials said.

Grand Avenue In Ukrainian Village And West Town Could Get Protected Bike Lanes, Lower Speed Limits

City officials say the plan will make the busy street safer for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists. Neighbors had split opinions on the early designs.