Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Water Taxi Fully Back On Chicago River For First Time Since Pandemic: ‘I Hope The People Come Back’: Shut down during the pandemic, the Chicago Water Taxi has returned to the river as commuters slowly make their way back to the office.

Chicago International Film Festival Kicks Off Wednesday With Block Party And Focus On Local Talent: Movie lovers can celebrate nearly six decades of cinema at the 59th annual festival, which runs Oct. 11-22 at venues across the city.

Fulton Market Misses Out On 500 Affordable Units As Developers Bypass 30% Affordability Goal: The city made it a goal for new developments in the booming area to include 30 percent affordable housing. But it hasn’t happened. “I feel bamboozled,” Ald. Walter Burnett Jr. said.

Man Arrested After Climbing 40-Story Accenture Tower Downtown, Police Say: A man known as “Pro-Life Spiderman” climbed the building in an apparent political stunt.

