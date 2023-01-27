Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Chicago’s Tourism Bureau Lands $5.5 Million Grant To Bring More Visitors To City Neighborhoods: Twelve neighborhoods primarily on the South and West sides will be added to the city’s marketing efforts to encourage visitors to explore more of the city, officials said.

Long-Delayed Ravenswood Metra Station Renovation Could Be Done By Spring: Construction of the western side of the Ravenswood station was completed in 2015. Work on the eastern platform has been delayed multiple times.

Indoor Batting Spot, The Cage Chicago, Aims To Boost Youth Sports Community On Northwest Side: Jesus Quintana and his co-owner opened The Cage Chicago in late December. He said supporting young female athletes and giving kids a space to practice motivated him to start the business.