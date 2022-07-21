Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Speed Limit For Camera Tickets Will Stay The Same After Council Votes Down Push To Roll Back Fines: Critics of the ordinance said they worried nixing fines would lead to people speeding, creating a hazard for pedestrians. Chicago has seen an uptick in drivers injuring and killing people.

Uptown Co-Op Gets $5 Million City Grant To Make ‘Chicago Market’ A Reality After Years Of Planning, Fundraising: The grant funding will help Chicago Market move to the build-out phase of a co-op project that has been in the works since 2014.

James Cole, The West Side’s ‘Shoe Shine King’ Who Helped His Neighbors Find Work, Dies At 78: James Cole went from shining shoes outside pool halls to opening his own stores and becoming the West Side’s “Shoe Shine King.” He wanted others to learn, too.

