Extremely Local News: Chicago’s Pride Parade returning this summer

People celebrate the 48th annual Gay and Lesbian Pride Parade on June 25, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. / AFP PHOTO / Kamil Krzaczynski (Photo credit should read KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

CTA Doubling Security Guards On Trains, Buses And Adding More Cops Amid Uptick In Crime: The CTA has struggled with a variety of issues — including an increase in crime and people urinating and smoking on public transportation — as ridership fell during the pandemic.

Julia Porter Park, Where Home Of John Dillinger Once Stood, To Become 5-Story Apartment Building: The five-story development will have a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments with room for a restaurant on the ground floor.

Chicago Pride Parade Returning In June After 2 Years Of COVID Cancellations: Chicago’s LGBTQ Pride Parade returns June 26, marking the first time the parade has happened since 2019.

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 6-10am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
