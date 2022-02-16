Extremely Local News: Chicago’s Pizza Festival

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Dion’s Chicago Dream Is Fighting Food Insecurity One Home Delivery At A Time: Dion Dawson, founder of Dion’s Chicago Dream, is expanding access to free, fresh food from Englewood directly to your door.

Chicago Pizza Festival To Serve Up Hand-Picked Pies From Across The City To Prove We Have ‘A Lot More To Offer’ Than Deep Dish: Chicago Pizza Festival was created by food reporter Steve Dolinsky to showcase the city’s wide array of pizza styles and traditions. Forty pizzerias will serve made-to-order pies at Plumbers Union Hall.

Days After Angry Customer Throws Brick Through Wieners Circle Door, Hot Dog Stand’s Cameras Capture Another Crime: A news crew from WGN was doing a report on the Wieners Circle’s door being smashed by a maskless customer when the car theft happened just across the street.