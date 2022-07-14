Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

Underground Chicago Tour (Plus Rats!) Takes Visitors On A Stroll Through Chicago’s Underbelly: The man behind Chicago’s Ugly Buildings tour was inspired by a client whose young cousin wanted a tour that focused on rats.

Azadi Brewing Brings Indian Ingredients And Culture To Chicago’s Craft Brew Scene: Azadi Brewing, which launched in 2020, has more than 20 beers including Summertime Chai, Cardamom Golden Ale and Mumbai Cutting Chai Stout.

How A Tri-Taylor Farm Helps Young People With Autism Transition Into Adulthood And Find Jobs: The autistic young adults who maintain the farm can bring home as much fresh produce as they want while they work to develop independence.

