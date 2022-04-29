Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Windy City Hot Dog Fest Bringing Chicago Classics And Wacky Wieners To Six Corners This Summer: Chicago’s Dog House in Lincoln Park is bringing exotic hot dogs to the fest, including a rattlesnake and rabbit dog and an alligator dog called Chance the Snapper.

Food Truck Park And Plaza Coming To Heart Of Logan Square: Two other major Logan Square developments — the Encuentro Square affordable housing campus and the Project Logan apartment complex — also are moving forward.