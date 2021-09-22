Extremely Local News: Chicago’s Blarney Stone, a Wrigleyville fixture, to close after more than 50 years

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:
Big Marsh Park’s New Trails And Environmental Center Now Open As Park District’s Largest Site Blossom-“Something like Big Marsh is unique to the city for sure,” a park visitor from the Southwest Side said.
Oooh Wee It Is Soul Food Restaurant Expanding To Wicker Park And Beverly This Fall -The restaurant is taking over the former Angry Pig Tavern location on North Avenue. It will also open a Beverly location on 111th Street.
Chicago’s Blarney Stone, A Wrigleyville Fixture, To Close After More Than 50 Years -The beloved dive bar will close on Oct. 2 after more than 50 years in Wrigleyville.