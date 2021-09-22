Extremely Local News: Chicago’s Blarney Stone, a Wrigleyville fixture, to close after more than 50 years

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

Wrigley Field sits in the center of Wrigleyville neighborhood, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Chicago, before the Chicago Cubs hosts the San Francisco Giants for Game 1 of a baseball National League Division Series. Living near the workplace is one of the unique attractions of playing in a vibrant residential neighborhood like Wrigleyville. For the players and staff who take advantage, it means almost nonexistent commutes, more time with family and a chance to mingle with the surroundings in a way that might not be possible in other cities. For residents, well, you might have a Cub living next door. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

Big Marsh Park’s New Trails And Environmental Center Now Open As Park District’s Largest Site Blossom-“Something like Big Marsh is unique to the city for sure,” a park visitor from the Southwest Side said.

Oooh Wee It Is Soul Food Restaurant Expanding To Wicker Park And Beverly This Fall -The restaurant is taking over the former Angry Pig Tavern location on North Avenue. It will also open a Beverly location on 111th Street.

Chicago’s Blarney Stone, A Wrigleyville Fixture, To Close After More Than 50 Years -The beloved dive bar will close on Oct. 2 after more than 50 years in Wrigleyville.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Popular