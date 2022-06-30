Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

City Animal Shelters Facing ‘Catastrophic’ Overpopulation. Here’s How You Can Help: Shelters across the city say they are packed with dogs and cats who need homes as adoptions stall. They’re looking for more people to foster and adopt — so they can help more pets.

Chicago’s Protected Bike Lanes Will Get Concrete Barriers By End Of 2023, City Says: It’s a significant victory for bicycle advocates, who have long said Chicago’s bike lanes need better protections to prevent injuries and deaths.

Mount Carmel High School, One Of Chicago’s Few Remaining Catholic All-Boys Schools, Is Considering Going Coed: The school’s leaders are asking community members to weigh in as they decide if they’ll make the century-old all-boys school into a coed facility.

