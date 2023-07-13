Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

Taste Of Chicago At Pullman Park Kicks Off Saturday With Lots Of Food And Free Dance Lessons: Pullman Park is the second of three alternate Taste of Chicago locations being offered this summer, with 21 vendors and food trucks featured.

Lego-Inspired ‘Brick Burger’ Restaurant Bringing Colorful Square Burgers And More To Michigan Avenue: The Lego-themed pop-up is making an appearance in cities throughout the country. A brick-shaped burger isn’t cheap, though — it’ll cost you $47.

A 7-Year-Old’s Mullet Made Him Stand Out. Now, His ‘Chicago Cascade’ Could Win A National Championship: Evan Hall, of Gladstone Park, wanted to highlight that city kids can rock a mullet just as well as country kids. You can vote for him in the USA Mullet Championships.

3 Piping Plover Chicks Released At Montrose Beach After Eggs Rescued From Failed Nest In New York: Sea Rocket, Wild Indigo and Prickly Pear were hatched and reared in a Michigan facility before being released Wednesday at Montrose Beach.

