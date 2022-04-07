Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Over 5,000 Dinkel’s Doughnuts Fly Off The Shelf Wednesday Morning After Iconic Bakery Announces It Will Close: Dinkel’s may be closing April 30, but its pastries will live on for much longer as customers said they planned to fill up their freezers to make the memories last.

Park Manor 75, A Black-Owned Wine And Charcuterie Bar, Set To Open This Summer On South Side: Married business partners Charlette Stanton and Jacare Thomas say the spot will amplify Black brewers and distillers around the city — and signal to other business owners the power of investing on the South Side.

Piping Plover Help Wanted: Volunteers Needed To Monitor Montrose Beach As Birders Await Return Of Monty And Rose: The group that watches over the endangered piping plovers needs 20 volunteers who can commit two hours a week to protect the birds from predators and beachgoers.