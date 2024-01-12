Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

The CHA Owns More Than 130 Acres Of Vacant Land And Buildings — Enough To Fill 25 City Blocks: Mayor Brandon Johnson needs to make a priority of redeveloping the Chicago Housing Authority’s properties, a local policy group says in a new report.

City Installed 50+ Miles Of Bike-Friendly Stretches In 2023 — And Has More Planned For 2024: The work is part of Chicago Cycling Strategy plan, which calls for building 150 miles of bike lanes, greenways and more in the next few years.

