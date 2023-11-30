Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Chicago’s Ornamental Vegetables Are TikTok-Famous — But Don’t Eat Them: Humble, hardy cabbages and kale are outshining mums in the Loop this season thanks to a viral video.

6 Vintage Resellers Coming To West Town With Launch Of Pep Club Vintage Collective: Pep Club includes a vintage shop and studio where resellers can mend and upcycle their wares and make online sales.

Army Vet Opens Strugglebeard Bakery In Hyde Park: ‘I Infused My Own Personality In The Shop’: The shop — named for owner Quinton McNair’s complicated relationship with his facial hair — features cookies, cupcakes, sweet loaf slices and more.