Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Ald. Pat Dowell Says She ‘Cannot Support’ Hard Rock Casino Proposal Near Soldier Field: Her position leaves just one casino proposal — Rhode Island-based Bally’s plan to build a resort in River West — whose local alderman has not come out against a gambling site in their own ward.

Streets And San Worker Chased, Threatened Person Who Took Photo Of Their City Car In A Bike Lane, Inspector General Says: “I’m going to follow you home,” the Streets and Sanitation employee said to a citizen who took a picture of his car in the bike lane. “Let’s see where you live.”

Chicago’s ‘Green Pages’ Offer A Free Guide To Shopping And Living More Sustainably In The City: The site, Chicago Environmentalists, features restaurants, florists and other businesses “choosing sustainable practices even though they don’t have to,” the co-founder said.