Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Chicago Skyway Tolls Increasing For 2024: The toll has risen to $7.20 for most cars and trucks.

Ready For A 15-Hour Movie? Siskel Film Center Hosts ‘Settle In’ Series Of Marathon Films: The Gene Siskel Film Center’s second annual long-form film fest, featuring movies that run several hours long, kicks off this weekend. It is BYOP (bring your own pillow).

Earn $475 To Train As A Lifeguard As Park District Tries To Recruit For Beaches, Pools: Chicagoans 15-22 who take part in the lifeguard training will get $475 as the Park District tries to prevent shortages at pools and beaches.

Grand, Milwaukee Avenue Bike Lane Construction Will Wrap In Spring: The work is part of the city’s Complete Streets projects for the West Town and Bucktown thoroughfares.