Extremely Local News: Chicago sees lowest COVID rates since pandemic began

A “WE LOVE CHICAGO” sign is displayed at the Chicago theatre during COVID-19 pandemic in downtown Chicago, Thursday, May 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago neighborhood stories:

Thanks To Vaccine, Chicago Sees Lowest COVID Rates Since Pandemic Began

Chicago has its lowest number of new COVID cases and positivity rate since the start of the pandemic. “This has been predominantly, of course, because of the vaccine,” the city’s top doctor said.

Neighbors Applaud Six Corners Sears Redevelopment At 1st Public Meeting But Call For More Affordable Housing, Traffic Study

The redevelopment of the old Sears building, which has sat empty since 2018, will bring more density and business to Six Corners, Ald. Jim Gardiner said.

Tow Trucks Are Dropping Destroyed Cars Around Woodlawn, Neighbors Say — And They Have No Idea Why