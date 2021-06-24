Extremely Local News: Chicago Park District’s indoor pools will stay closed this summer

The swimming pool of the Forum sports center is empty due to its closure, in Rome, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. For at least the next month, people outdoors except for small children must now wear masks in all of Italy, gyms, cinemas, swimming pools, and movie theaters will be closed, ski slopes are off-limits to all but competitive skiers and cafes and restaurants must shut down in early evenings, under a decree signed on Sunday by Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte, who ruled against another severe lockdown despite a current surge in COVID-19 infections. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

Her Whole Life, A North Side Shop Owner Was Told To Avoid The South Side. The Folded Map Project Helped Her Challenge That

The racial justice uprisings of 2020 inspired Adrianne Hawthorne to challenge things she was taught as a child. Now, her North Side shop promotes artists from all over the city, and she’s no longer afraid of taking the “wrong” exit.

Chicago Park District’s Indoor Pools Will Stay Closed This Summer Because Of Lifeguard Shortage

A number of problems are driving the lifeguard shortage: People aren’t passing the swim test, the lifeguard pipeline has been disrupted and more.

Rogers Park’s New 400 Theaters Officially Survives 2 Pandemics, With Movie Screenings Returning Friday

The New 400 Theaters opened in 1912. To survive coronavirus, it operated as a COVID testing center, candy shop and events space.