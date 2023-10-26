Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

Indoor Pickleball Social Club Set To Open This Winter In Lincoln Park: The 40,000-square-foot social club will be open to the public, offering nine pickleball courts equipped with instant replay, plus food, coffee and lessons.

West Side’s Columbus Park Gets Pickleball Courts As Sports Craze Continues: Columbus Park is the first West Side park to get pickleball courts.

