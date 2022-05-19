Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on

Chicago-Area Moms Are Collecting Extra Baby Formula To Help Families Affected By National Shortage: The Chicagoland Baby Formula Collection is gathering unopened, unexpired baby formula from parents and donating it to low-income families in need: Even if “it’s just one can, it’s something.”

A/C Meltdown: 25 Chicago Public Schools Went Without Air Conditioning Last Week Amid Heat Wave: Teachers and students said they had to “tough it out” through high heat last week as CPS played catch-up on fixing air conditioning inside classrooms.

To find out more about the Lagunitas Brewing Company taproom, click the headline: Lagunitas Slated To Reopen West Side Taproom In Late 2022 After Long Pandemic Hiatus