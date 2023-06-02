Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Judge Overrules City’s Decision To Block Southside Recycling From Opening — But Mayor Johnson Vows To Appeal: A judge vacated the city’s decision to deny an operating permit to Southside Recycling, which was set to take on troubled scrapper General Iron’s operations.

Chicago Street Ambassadors Return Downtown This Summer To Help Visitors — And Deter Crime: The Chicago Loop Alliance will expand its team to 40 ambassadors starting June 5. They are unarmed and have been professionally trained in how to de-escalate situations.

Wallace’s Catfish Corner, Which Served Bill Clinton And Barack Obama Before It Closed, Could Become A Dispensary: HAAAYY, the company behind the proposed dispensary, will discuss its plans for the building at a Tuesday meeting.

