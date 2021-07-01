Extremely Local News: Chicago has one of the country’s longest-running Black-owned gay bars

Bob Sirott

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jen Sabella (Block Club Chicago)

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

Youth-Led Campout Near Scene Of Teen’s Murder Aims To Bring Peace, Resources To Stop Gun Violence In Back Of The Yards
The summer peace events are meant to be a “catalyst for young people to put organizers’ tools to action, create safe spaces and more importantly create a platform for relationship building in the community.”

Chicago Has One Of The Country’s Longest-Running Black-Owned Gay Bars — And It’s On The South Side 
South Shore’s Jeffery Pub has primarily served Chicago’s Black and brown LGBTQ+ community for nearly 60 years. “I try to let them know this is a safe haven for them.” 

Bronzeville’s Little Sandwich House Offers Good Food, A TikTok-Famous Barista And Sense Of Community
Bronzeville’s newest cafe offers sandwiches “the way your mom used to make them,” and smoothies to keep you energized.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories