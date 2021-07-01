Extremely Local News: Chicago has one of the country’s longest-running Black-owned gay bars

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

Youth-Led Campout Near Scene Of Teen’s Murder Aims To Bring Peace, Resources To Stop Gun Violence In Back Of The Yards

The summer peace events are meant to be a “catalyst for young people to put organizers’ tools to action, create safe spaces and more importantly create a platform for relationship building in the community.”

Chicago Has One Of The Country’s Longest-Running Black-Owned Gay Bars — And It’s On The South Side

South Shore’s Jeffery Pub has primarily served Chicago’s Black and brown LGBTQ+ community for nearly 60 years. “I try to let them know this is a safe haven for them.”

Bronzeville’s Little Sandwich House Offers Good Food, A TikTok-Famous Barista And Sense Of Community

Bronzeville’s newest cafe offers sandwiches “the way your mom used to make them,” and smoothies to keep you energized.