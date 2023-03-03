CHICAGO, IL – Navy Pier, on Lake Michigan on June 12, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Chicago Harbor Lighthouse Off Navy Pier Could Be Restored, Turned Into A Museum: A group of architects and lighthouse lovers are working to restore the Chicago Harbor Lighthouse to protect it from the elements and create a resource for visitors.

Small Cheval Is Coming To Wrigleyville This Spring: Small Cheval is a spinoff of the famed Au Cheval. The Wrigleyville outpost will have a full-service bar and private dining room.

New Speakeasy Near Loyola’s Campus Features Secret Entrance, Live Music And Prohibition-Era Drinks: Meet & Whiskey, from the team behind the newly opened Porkchop, is bringing a nightlife option into the former home of legendary college bar Hamilton’s.