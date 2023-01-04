Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

The Chicago Food Stop On The Mag Mile Gives A High-Profile Showcase To Products From Across The City: The newly opened store is part of a pop-up project to bring more foot traffic to the Magnificent Mile.

LaSalle Street Could See A Housing Boom Under New City Program. Here’s A Look At The Projects Pitched: Developers submitted nine proposals to turn old office buildings into residential spots. The city is considering them for funding.

Stay And Play Game Cafe Mixes Puerto Rican Food, Board Games And Rum Drinks In Irving Park: The cafe specializes in board games, Puerto Rican cuisine and rum-based cocktails.