Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Chicago Fire Could Start Construction On $80 Million Near West Side Training Facility, Headquarters This Winter: The facility at the former site of the ABLA Homes has been controversial, as some question if city officials will fulfill promises to bring back thousands of low-income apartments to the land.

Artist Turns Old Payphone Into Fantastical Sci-Fi Art Display: ‘It’s Generated A Lot Of Interest’: West Ridge Artist Luna Rail saw an abandoned payphone station on Western Avenue and decided to fill it with a fantastical art installation that details Earth’s possible future.

