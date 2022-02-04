Extremely Local News: Chicago Fire Department rescues dog from Lake Michigan

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

N367944 01: Chicago Fire Department engine 11 sits in the firehouse April 18, 2000. Charges of rules violations were served against two company officers at engine 11, a firefighter at truck company 9 and a paramedic from ambulance company 2. A Chicago Fire Department internal investigation has sustained allegations of two firefighters and one paramedic who engaged in sexual activity with a prostitute while on duty in the firehouse. (Photo by Tim Boyle/ Newsmakers)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

How Chicago Fire Department Divers Rescued Pepper The Dog From An Icy Lake Michigan: Pepper slipped and fell on rocks near Olive Park, getting trapped on an ice chunk that floated 500 feet into Lake Michigan. The rescue required two divers, a helicopter and about 40 first responders.

UChicago Medicine Planning $633 Million Cancer Center On The South Side: Officials said a cancer center would allow more South Siders to receive treatment near their homes and free up beds elsewhere in the university’s hospital system.

Wild Onion Market Co-Op Will Take Over Closed Rogers Park Grocery Store, Seek To Open By Early Next Year: The co-op group signed a 10-year-lease for a Clark Street storefront that already has grocery store equipment and infrastructure.

Popular