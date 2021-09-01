Extremely Local News: ‘Chicago Egg Hunters’ Facebook group forms to catch serial egg thrower

People admire “Cloud Gate”, by British artist Anish Kapoor at the AT&T Plaza in Millennium Park that reflects the downtown skyline in Chicago, Illinois, on November 5, 2008. Inspired by liquid mercury, the sculpture is among the largest of its kind in the world, measuring 66-feet long by 33-feet high. AFP PHOTO/Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Lisa Dent, who filled in for Bob Sirott, to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

Dozens Of Chicagoans Have Been Attacked By A Serial Egg Thrower. The Victims Made A Facebook Group To Fight Back “Chicago Egg Hunters” is a 735-member Facebook group where dozens of members have reported being hit with eggs from someone usually in a white truck.

Chatham Theater Reopens For South Side Movie Lovers: ‘That’s What This Neighborhood Deserves’ Cinema Chatham Powered by Emagine, on the South Side opened its doors to moviegoers Aug. 13.

Hyde Park Swimmer, 93, Celebrates 60 Years After Becoming First Person To Swim Across Lake Michigan Ted Erikson is an accomplished swimmer who conquered the English Channel, among other feats — but it’s Lake Michigan that always calls him back.