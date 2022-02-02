Extremely Local News: Chicago dumping grounds to get major updates

Lake Michigan is covered with snow and ice, with the skyline in the background on a cold winter’s day in Chicago, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Hoops Star Shawn Harrington Is Back Coaching Years After He Was Shot And Paralyzed: With help from friends, the former Marshall High School standout is back on the West Side coaching kids on basketball fundamentals.

Lakeview Neighbors ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ Mature Trees Can Be Saved As City Explores Ways To Replace Century-Old Water Main. After outcry from neighbors, the city is exploring whether the Lakeview water main can be relocated so fewer trees will need to be cut down.

Silver Shovel Site’s Future: City Picks $38 Million Related Midwest Project To Revamp Notorious West Side Dumping Ground: In the ’90s, the massive lot was home to one of the most nation’s most notorious environmental justice disasters. Now, over 30 years later, it’ll become a manufacturing complex and an innovation center.