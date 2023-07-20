Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

Could Chicago Shovel Your Sidewalks? ‘Plow The Sidewalks’ Group Will Pitch New Proposal By Next Year: The working group will meet to establish the parameters of a city-funded sidewalk plowing program. If approved by City Council, the pilot could launch in late 2024.

Congress Theater’s $88 Million Revamp Is Finally Moving Forward After City Council Approves Funding: The City Council voted Wednesday to allocate $27 million in tax-increment finance dollars and to give developers more time to use that funding, clearing the way for construction to begin.

Waterhouse Tavern & Grill Closes, But Owners Promise Something New For Its Lakeview Home: The bar and restaurant’s last night was Saturday, when regulars celebrated the establishment’s 18 years as a communal gathering place.

