Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

CTA’s Brown Line Flyover Fixed By Contractor After Concrete Fell Off Shortly After Opening: Sections of concrete started falling from the CTA’s new Brown Line flyover in Lakeview after water got into its pipes and froze, creating pressure that broke down the structure — a condition known as “spalling.”

In A Chicago Choir Class, Grammy-Nominated Teacher Creates ‘Daily Magic’: Trevor Nicholas is nominated for 2023 Grammy Music Educator Award — his second year in a row as a finalist for the honor.

In Englewood, Thousands Of Tulips Are Blooming — During The Winter: Tulips are typically grown in the spring and summer. Southside Blooms’ new growing system will produce 18,000 in time for Valentine’s Day. Here’s how you can order a bouquet.