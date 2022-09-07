Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

50 New Pickleball Courts Coming To Chicago By 2025 As Interest In The Sport Skyrockets: Pickleball has taken off nationwide, but Chicago only has four courts dedicated to the sport, while other courts must be shared with tennis and offer limited playing time, a local enthusiast said.

Bob Newhart’s Ties To Edgewater — And His Wacky Commute From Downtown — Honored With New Plaque: “The Bob Newhart Show” was set in Chicago, with Newhart’s character living in an Edgewater Beach high rise. A plaque near the building commemorates the iconic comedian.

To learn more about the Ware Ranch Steak House, click on the headline: Roseland’s Ware Ranch Steak House Welcomes Back Customers 2 Years After Fire And Looting Shut It Down

