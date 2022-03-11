Extremely Local News: Chicago bar owners looking forward to St. Patrick’s Day turnout

Bob Sirott

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Revelers celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Saturday, March 14, 2020, during an unofficial gathering at Tracey’s Original Irish Channel Bar in New Orleans. (Scott Threlkeld/The Advocate via AP)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

With Mandates Gone, St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Is An ‘Everything Goes’ Party That Bars Hope Will Carry Them: Bars owners hope raucous crowds on Clark Street return this weekend after the pandemic has hurt their business: “Everyone banks on these monster days.”

A Black-Owned Supermarket Coming To The West Side Is Giving Away Groceries Until It Opens: “People are saying, ‘Wow, this is what you’ll be carrying when you open? We’ll definitely be shopping here,'” said the owner of North Lawndale Meat & Produce Market.

For more information on the horrors collectible shop in Avondale, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 6-10am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Popular