Extremely Local News: Chicago bar owners looking forward to St. Patrick’s Day turnout

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

With Mandates Gone, St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Is An ‘Everything Goes’ Party That Bars Hope Will Carry Them: Bars owners hope raucous crowds on Clark Street return this weekend after the pandemic has hurt their business: “Everyone banks on these monster days.”

A Black-Owned Supermarket Coming To The West Side Is Giving Away Groceries Until It Opens: “People are saying, ‘Wow, this is what you’ll be carrying when you open? We’ll definitely be shopping here,'” said the owner of North Lawndale Meat & Produce Market.

