Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

NYC-Style Apartment Bidding Wars Hit Chicago Renters: ‘If You’re Not Willing To Go $500 Over List Price, Don’t Even Bother’: Apartments in hot neighborhoods are renting for hundreds of dollars a month over their list prices thanks to a market squeezed by the pandemic and rising inflation, experts said.

Susie’s Drive-Thru Closes After 50 Years In Irving Park: If a sale of the building doesn’t pan out, the owners could reopen the ice cream and fast food joint in October. But their plan is to permanently close.

Nepalese-Indian Restaurant Vajra Reopens In West Town, Less Than 3 Months After Announcing Closure: Vajra is reopening for takeout and delivery after a deal for another restaurant to take over its space fell through.

