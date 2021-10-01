Extremely Local News: Chicago Aldermen are not apart of city worker mandate

Kelly Bauer, the Breaking News Editor for Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

Could City Tap Feral Cat Colonies To Keep Rats At Bay? Animal Control ‘Slowly’ Looking Into It Animal Care and Control also needs more resources to get a handle on the city’s coyotes, raccoons, skunks, rats and snakes, alder people told the agency’s leader.

Aldermen Are Not Subject To City Worker Vaccine Mandate — And Some Are Skipping The Shots As unvaccinated aldermen fight the city worker vaccine mandate, other elected officials are frustrated by a lack of remote meeting options.

A Small Business In Old Irving Park Reuses Old Shipping Envelopes, And Environmentalist Chicagoans Love It Novo Lifecycle Products’ founder wants to extend the initiative to other local businesses, even at the cost of his own profit.