Extremely Local News: Chicago Alderman throwing away items saving parking spots

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 16: A resident uses an ironing board to save a parking spot on the street after shoveling out a car in a system that is referred to as “Dibs” in the city on February 16, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Residents are digging out this morning after a snowstorm coupled with lake-effect snow dumped more than 17 inches of snow in some areas of the city. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Jen Sabella, Director of Strategy and Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jen had details on:

Anti-Dibs Alderman Throwing Away Items Used To Save Parking Spots On Snowy Southwest Side Streets: Nine truckloads of stuff have been carted out of Ald. Ray Lopez’s ward, which covers parts of Back of the Yards, Gage Park and Brighton Park.

A Chicago Principal Promised A Snow Day If Kids Sent 20 Thank-You Notes To Their Teachers — They Sent Over 100: Chicago Academy for the Arts Principal Jason Patera, who will have a brain tumor removed later this month, said he was incredibly touched to see so many students express gratitude as he prepares to take two months off for surgery.

Dilla The Urban Historian’s South Side Neighborhood Tours Are Back For Black History Month And Beyond: Shermann “Dilla” Thomas’ Chicago Mahogany Tours are coming to Bronzeville, Bridgeport and the Stockyards, and Roseland and Pullman over the next several weeks.