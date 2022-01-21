Extremely Local News: Chicago activist and journalist Ida B. Wells next to be honored in Mattel’s Inspiring Women Barbie series

A traveler walks across the lobby of Washington’s Union Station, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, where a 1,000-square foot mosaic of Ida B. Wells is displayed greeting visitors and traveler with the artwork, installed in honor of the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote. The mosaic celebrates the pioneering civil rights leader and journalist. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Giant Letter On A Rogers Park Corner Tells Story Of A 100-Foot-Tall Boy — And Is Meant To Connect Neighbors Through Art-Now in its 10th year, the “Giant Letter” series tells the story of Bobby using gigantic handwritten notes and props. This is its first year in Rogers Park.

Ida B. Wells Barbie Flying Off Store Shelves In Chicago, Delighting Family Members Who Helped Create Doll-The doll aims to capture the moment when Wells, a famed journalist who worked for many years in Chicago, was editor in chief of her own newspaper and launched her anti-lynching work.

A Southeast Side Teacher Started An Online Shop For Balms And Butters. Now She Has A Booming Retail Store That Helps Others-Toci, La Diosa owner Ines Ornelas wants her shop for lotion bars, tattoo balms and other bath and body products to serve as a community space for Southeast Siders.