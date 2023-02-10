Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon has details on:

Bronzeville Students Practice Jumpshots And Yoga With Former Chicago Bulls Guard Randy Brown: The youth empowerment event, co-hosted by YWCA of Chicago and Horizon Therapeutics, teaches teens the importance of mental and physical health.

Dance Classes, Candlelight Cruises And Locally Grown Flowers: 10 Ways To Celebrate Valentine’s Day In Chicago: Ditch your typical dinner-and-a-movie date for a wine-making experience, candle-making class or drag brunch.

Here’s How You Can Help The 33 Dogs Who Arrived In Chicago From A Shelter Destroyed By Texas Tornado: The PAWS Chicago Medical Center received 33 puppies and dogs from Pasadena, Texas, Monday night due to shelter damage from a recent tornado.