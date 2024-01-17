Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

What Are The Best Restaurant Week Deals? Woman Creates Spreadsheet To Track — And Chicagoans Love It: Dani Valverde, a 23-year-old River North consultant, spent 35 hours poring over Restaurant Week 2024 data to find the best and worst brunch, lunch and dinner deals.

Chicago’s Great Lake Jumper Does It Again, Diving Into Lake Michigan Despite Below-Zero Temps: Dan O’Conor flipped into Lake Michigan Sunday morning as part of his daily ritual.

Hilco Will Pay $12.25 Million Settlement Over 2020 Demolition That Covered Little Village In Dust: Anyone in the area on the day of the Crawford Coal Plant implosion, or who had property affected by dust and debris, can file a claim to opt in to the settlement.