Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

Music Fests Will Now Require Park District Board Approval, But Skeptics Worry City Will Choose ‘Profit Over People’: Music fests in parks have long frustrated residents who are fenced out of public spaces. The new rules give communities more power to weigh in — but it remains to be seen if the board will listen.

Dave’s Records Closing After More Than 20 Years In Lincoln Park: The vinyl-only record store opened on Clark Street in 2002. The building that houses is the store is slated to be demolished, the owner told the Reader.

‘Ray Of Sunshine’ South Side Crossing Guard Has Brought Joy To Kids With Toy Giveaway For Nearly 20 Years: “My passion is children,” Woodlawn crossing guard Angela Thompson said. “The biggest thing for me is to put a smile on a kid’s face.”