Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Millennium Park Movie Screenings Kick Off Tuesday With ‘Fast Five’: Other movies on the schedule this summer include “Clueless,” “Top Gun” and “Barbershop.”

Movies On The Midway Starts This Week With Free Showings Of ‘Minions’ And More: Five free, family-friendly films will be shown weekly on the Midway Plaisance starting Wednesday, alongside activities to explore your imagination, a double Dutch demonstration and fun with telescopes.

Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar Expands With Beachfront Restaurant Opening In Edgewater This Month: The menu at Aura will have a “coastal” vibe with dishes like lobster nachos and salads. Its owner signed a five-year contract for the spot at Kathy Osterman Beach.

Mike Royko’s 1973 Foreign Vs. Domestic Beers Test Will Be Restaged At Old Town Ale House: The event marks 50 years since the legendary columnist staged a beer tasting among friends to prove domestic beers are trash — but craft brewing in America has come a long way since then.

